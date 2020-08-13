Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have confirmed that they are expecting their second child. The stylish, power couple of Bollywood, issued a statement to share this ‘Good Newwz’. The statement read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” Kareena and Saif were blessed with their first child, Taimur, in December 2016. Ever since the couple has announced about expecting second child, from family to friends to fans, all have been showering the duo with congratulatory messages across social media platforms. Kareena Kapoor Is Pregnant Again! Actress Shares a Joint Statement With Saif Ali Khan Confirming The 'Good Newwz'!

Randhir Kapoor, veteran actor and father of Kareena Kapoor Khan, is also overwhelmed to become a grandpa again. In an interview to Mirror, he was quoted as saying, “I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it’s a healthy, happy child.” Rhea Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Anissa Malhotra Jain, and many others have congratulated the couple on hearing this amazing news. Soha Ali Khan Shares A Fun Congratulatory Message for ‘Quadfather’ Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan On Their Second Pregnancy (View Post).

When Kareena Kapoor Khan was expecting her first child, she had set a classy maternity statement. We are sure, no one must have forgotten about her chic maternity style statements. And now once again, fans are curious to see how Kareena sets a style statement during her second pregnancy.

