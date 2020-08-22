August 22, 2020, marks the start of the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. However, this year the celebration surrounding the festival is different due to the pandemic. As the government has urged everyone to only welcome eco-friendly Ganesha at home or pandals and also not gather in groups. While wishes on this day by Bollywood celebs have started pouring in, but, on the other hand, we cannot get our eyes off Taimur Ali Khan's Lego Ganpati. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a series of pics which sees the little Tim praying to his futuristic Ganpati idol. And we bet, it is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn And Other Bollywood Celebs Extend Warm Wishes To Fans! (View Posts).

Wishing everyone on the D-day, Bebo captioned the images as, "Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us." In the pics, we can see Taimur praying to Bappa and it is the cutest. The actress also mentioned that the Lego idol was made by none other than Taimur. Aww!!! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Everyone Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Actress Says, ‘May This Festival Bring A New Beginning For All Of Us’.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post Featuring Taimur Ali Khan Below:

As Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated for 10 days, we now wait for more photos from Bebo. Meanwhile, it was a few days ago, when Kareena and Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second baby. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” their joint statement read. Here's wishing everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Stay tuned!

