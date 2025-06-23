Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. The movie, directed by Amar Hundal, is facing intense backlash over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a lead role. On Sunday (June 22), Diljit took to social media to share the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3, confirming that the film will not be released in India and will have an overseas-only release due to the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan. However, at a time when there is widespread support for the ban on Pakistani artistes in India, Hania Aamir's casting has sparked a wave of trolling against Diljit Dosanjh online. Diljit Dosanjh Joins ‘Border 2’ Shoot at NDA Pune After Wrapping ‘Sardar Ji 3’; Shares Fun BTS With Quirky Commentary (Watch Video).

Hania Aamir in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Trailer

The trailer of Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 has been geo-blocked in India. However, Indian audiences can still watch the film’s songs and teaser on YouTube. The trailer features Diljit as a ghost hunter, joined by Hania Aamir, as they team up to drive away a wandering spirit from a lavish mansion in the United Kingdom. The upcoming film promises a fun blend of comedy and horror, promising a thrilling cinematic experience. Diljit Dosanjh also shared the release date for Sardaar Ji 3 -June 27, 2025.

Diljit Dosanjh Confirms ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Wont Release in India

Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash for Hania Aamir’s Casting in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

As soon as the update was shared by Diljit Dosanjh, netizens took to social media to express their anger over Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's casting in the film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh produced this film Sardaar Ji 3 with a Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in it? Aisi kya maboori thi? Pakistani punjabi market territory?" while another user wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh chooses Hania Aamir for his movie Sardaar Ji 3. She called our Army extremist and India a coward during Operation Sindoor. He shows sympathy for Khalistan, she spreads ISI propaganda. Now both are making money from the same country they mocked."

Netizens Lash Out at Diljit Dosanjh Due to Pak Actress Hania Aamir’s Casting in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

A Netizen Said That ‘Operation Sindoor’ Seems To Have Been Forgotten

Another User Said -

Film Body on Diljit Dosanjh

After Diljit Dosanjh shared the release date of his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 starring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), reacted strongly to the release of the film's trailer and called for a complete ban on the singer-actor's future projects. He told Hindustan Times, "By working with a Pakistani actor, Diljit has hurt Indian sentiments. He has disrespected the sentiments of the nation and insulted the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artistes raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities. We have called a strict ban on all upcoming films, songs or any other sort of projects." ‘Detective Sherdil’ Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh’s Smug Sleuth Kills the Intrigue Out of This Murder-Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

AICWA Suresh Gupta on Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Gupta also slammed Diljit Dosanjh for even agreeing to release the film overseas.

