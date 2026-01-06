Mumbai, January 6: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who turned 42 on Tuesday, rang in his birthday on a high note with a special surprise, which included a global collaboration with Colombian superstar J. Balvin for the upcoming song “Senorita”. Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the music video of the upcoming song “Senorita” and wrote: “Birthday Surprise with The Pride of Colombia Big Brother @jbalvin X 2026 @rajranjodhofficial @mixsingh @sharicsequeira Hello Balvinistas.”

Balvin has won eleven Billboard Latin Music Awards, six Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards and seven Latin American Music Awards and received four Grammy Award nominations. Diljit Dosanjh Birthday: From ‘Proper Patola’ To ‘Do You Know’, Top 5 Most Popular Songs of the Punjabi Rockstar!.

Diljit Dosanjh Collaboration With Colombian Superstar J Balvin

El encuentro fue en Mumbai, nos conectamos sin WiFi 🇮🇳🇨🇴 Junte pa la cultura⚡@diljitdosanjh India y Colombia en SENORITA Dale play aquí: https://t.co/kCmY7jU1w6 pic.twitter.com/PshDSfAlGF — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) January 6, 2026

He became the first Latino to headline world-musical events such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Lollapalooza. The Guinness World Records acknowledged him as a "leader of a second-generation reggaeton revolution". Balvin's breakthrough came in 2014 with the single "6 AM" featuring Puerto Rican singer Farruko. In 2016, he released Energia, which included the hit singles "Bobo", "Safari", and "Sigo Extrañándote".

In June 2017, Balvin released the single "Mi Gente" with Willy William. In January 2018, he released the hit single "Machika" featuring Jeon and Anitta. He collaborated with Cardi B and Bad Bunny on the US Billboard Hot 100 number-one single "I Like It". Punjab Floods: Diljit Dosanjh Chooses To Speak in Hindi, Asks Help for State After Recent Deluge (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Diljit will be seen in “Border 2”. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film brings a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

The upcoming film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, “Border 2” is slated to hit theatres on January 23rd 2026.

