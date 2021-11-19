Everytime one remembers Zeenat Aman is for her gorgeous self. It's true that nobody has looked as glamorous as she did in her hey days on screen. Even today, the girls can't match up to her sizzle on screen. But thanks to her attitude of not confirming to norms, Aman managed to carve her own niche. Rather than being a demure and meek actress on screen, she decided to be a strong one. She had said in an interview, "Without planning (it), I blurred the lines between the vamp and the pristine goddess. By accident, I was given the cards to create an icon.” And she truly did. One other thing she did was do action scenes. Did You Know Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman’s International Debut Happened in This 1970 Film?

Zeenat Aman did some amazing and tough stunts in movies, the biggest one being in Don. Check out five of them here...

Daaku Hasina

Zeenat Aman as a female dacoit wrecks terror. A negative role of course, but the way she did justice to this scene is brilliant.

Don

Now who can forget Roma? Swift, nifty and agile, Zeenat's action was pure clas.

Insaaf Ka Taraazu

This is a personal favourite because the perpetrator finally met the end. He determination in this scene was amazing. Check out the scene here

Pakhandi

Yes, there's a body double here but there are some scenes where she actually throwing some punches. Totally qualifies!

Hum Se Hai Zamana

This horseriding scene gives us such a rush! Check it out here...

Zeenat Aman in Hum Se Hai Jahan (Photo credit: YouTube)

Next time, you praise her glamorous self in movies, do remember these fantastic fight scenes of Zeenat Aman.

