The highly anticipated reboot of the Don franchise has hit a significant standstill following the exit of lead actor Ranveer Singh. The departure has escalated into a high-stakes financial dispute, with production house Excel Entertainment reportedly seeking INR 40 crore in compensation for pre-production losses. The matter is currently being mediated by the Producers Guild of India after closed-door meetings in Mumbai failed to reach a resolution. ‘Don 3’: Farhan Akhtar Demands INR 40 Crore From Ranveer Singh for Walking out of Project? Here’s What We Know.

The INR 40 Crore Dispute

The rift between Singh and director-producer Farhan Akhtar centres on the significant costs incurred during the film's development. Excel Entertainment claims that extensive resources were spent on location scouting and technical prep based on Singh's commitment to the project.

In response, Singh’s legal team and representatives argue that the actor is not liable for these costs. They maintain that Singh never received a formal signing amount or payment, making a reimbursement of such scale unjustified.

Allegations of Unprofessionalism

Sources close to the actor suggest that the "walkout" was a result of growing creative differences. Singh reportedly labelled the production as "unprofessional," citing the lack of a final, bound script despite years of development.

Reports also indicate that Singh felt the makers were "dilly-dallying" on the project during his leaner box-office phase. He allegedly claimed that Excel Entertainment only showed a renewed urgency to start filming after the massive success of his recent blockbuster, Dhurandhar.

The 'Baiju Bawra' and Shah Rukh Khan Examples

To justify his stance before the Producers Guild, Singh reportedly drew parallels to other industry norms:

The Baiju Bawra Precedent: Singh cited his experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s now-shelved project, Baiju Bawra. The actor reportedly spent a year in preparation and turned down other roles, yet received no compensation when the film was cancelled. He argued that such "opportunity costs" and "sunk costs" are standard risks in the film business.

The SRK Replacement Theory: Singh also brought up rumours that the producers had reapproached Shah Rukh Khan to return to the franchise. He argued that had the "OG Don" agreed to come back, he would have been replaced without any compensation for his time, suggesting that the liability for project changes should not fall solely on the talent.

Future of the 'Don 3'

The exit leaves Don 3 in a state of uncertainty. While Farhan Akhtar had originally envisioned the film as a "next-generation" reboot to follow the iterations of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, the project is now back in the scripting stage. ‘Don 3’: Did Ranveer Singh Strategically EXIT Farshan Akhtar’s Upcoming Spy Film Amid Massive Blockbuster Success of ‘Dhurandhar’? Here’s What We Know.

Insiders suggest that the script may be reworked entirely to suit a new lead. While names like Hrithik Roshan have circulated in trade rumours, sources close to the production indicate that no new casting decisions will be made until a final screenplay is locked.

