Actor Hrithik Roshan has officially addressed mounting speculation regarding his alleged involvement in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Following weeks of industry rumours suggesting he was set to replace Ranveer Singh in the iconic spy franchise, Roshan clarified that no such negotiations had taken place. Ranveer Singh Defends His ‘Don 3’ Exit, Claims Farhan Akhtar Would Have Replaced Him With Shah Rukh Khan in Upcoming Film – Reports.

The clarification comes at a turbulent time for the production. Ranveer Singh, who was initially announced as the lead for the third instalment, reportedly exited the project in December 2025. His departure has sparked a public and legal dispute with Excel Entertainment, the production house helmed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Did Hrithik Roshan Replace Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’?

In a recent interview with Variety India, Hrithik Roshan dismissed the claims as baseless. The actor expressed a need to end the misinformation that had begun to overshadow his current professional commitments.

"What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it's important to set the record straight," Roshan told Variety India. "I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time."

Roshan further urged fans and media outlets to rely on verified information rather than social media chatter. "I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports," he added.

A Production in Turmoil

The casting rumours gained momentum following reports of a fallout between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment. Singh reportedly exited the film after the release of his project Dhurandhar, citing consistent delays and "unprofessionalism" on the part of the makers.

Allegations surfaced during mediation meetings held by the Producers Guild of India, where it was suggested that the producers had reached out to other actors, including Roshan, behind Singh's back. Excel Entertainment has denied these claims, counter-alleging that Singh's sudden exit resulted in financial losses exceeding INR 40 crore due to stalled pre-production work.

The ‘Don’ Franchise

The Don franchise, originally headlined by Amitabh Bachchan in 1978 and later successfully rebooted by Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, remains one of Bollywood's most lucrative properties. ‘Don 3’: Farhan Akhtar Demands INR 40 Crore From Ranveer Singh for Walking out of Project? Here’s What We Know.

The transition to a third chapter has proven difficult. While Farhan Akhtar was reportedly scouting locations throughout late 2025, the project is now at a standstill. With Roshan officially out of the running and Singh in a legal deadlock with the studio, the future of the titular character remains uncertain.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).