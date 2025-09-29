Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Friday expressed profound grief over the demise of the renowned singer and Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Government Forms SIT To Probe Sudden Demise of Popular Singer in Singapore, Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Fair Probe.

Scindia who has arrived in Guwahati for a two-day northeast tour said that Zubeen Garg, through his voice and music, united Assam, the Northeast, and the entire country.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Hails Late Singer’s Unforgettable Contributions to Indian Music

The huge loss we have suffered in the demise of Zubeen Da can be deeply felt across the city. His music and legacy touched millions, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural soul of Assam. My heartfelt tribute and prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/FLuAELlLs2 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 26, 2025

“His contributions will remain unforgettable, and his absence will be deeply felt in the music fraternity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Assam Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday issued notices to individuals who were either present during or had knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last week.

They have been asked to appear within 10 days to record their statements, a senior officer confirmed.

The inquiry is being conducted by a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Special DGP M.P. Gupta.

“The investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death is underway. Notices have been served to all persons connected with the sequence of events leading up to his demise. They are required to depose before investigators within 10 days,” a senior official said.

The SIT personnel continued searches at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the North East India Festival, marking the second consecutive day of raids.

Earlier, the homes of Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma and musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami — both of whom accompanied the singer during the yacht trip in Singapore on September 19 when he drowned — were also searched.

The CID has widened its probe to include members of the Assamese diaspora in Singapore who were present on the yacht. Statements of artistes and individuals from the state’s cultural fraternity were also recorded at the CID office in Guwahati on Friday. ‘When a Fighter Dies, a Hero Dies…’: Zubeen Garg’s Last Interview Video Condemning People Who Turned Him Into a ‘Machine’ Shows Late Assamese Singer in Deep Anguish (Watch).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier assured that if the SIT’s probe fails to satisfy public expectations, the state government would recommend a transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

