It’s been a week since singer Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025, in Singapore, where he was present for the Northeast India Festival 2025. The circumstances of the singer’s death have led to a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Assam Police. A second post-mortem of Zubeen Garg confirmed death by drowning at the sea while scuba diving. Some other reports suggest the Bollywood singer suffered a seizure while indulging in the adventure sport. Thousands of people turned up at Zubeen Garg’s funeral in Sonapur near Guwahati, Assam, creating a record for the Limca Book of Records. Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours on September 23. However, his fans and well-wishers cannot help but think that some foul play occurred during the drowning episode. Amidst this, old videos of Zubeen Garg’s performances and interviews have emerged. In one such video, posted by Voice of Assam on X, the origin of which is not confirmed, Zubeen Garg is seen in deep anguish over being treated like a “machine” by people around him. It feels as if he is being forced to fulfil obligations, rather than being able to pursue his passion for music. Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg, Famous for ‘Ya Ali’ Song From 'Gangster', Dies in Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore; Ashok Singhal, Ripun Bora Pay Tribute.

Late Zubeen Garg Talks About Death and Being Exploited - Watch Video:

EXPLOSIVE: Emotional Zubeen Garg in his last podcast before his death made some explosive remarks. People exploited him. People made him like machine & used him. He said, all these people will run away when he will die. And today it became the reality. Many of his close… pic.twitter.com/nyLlTYVJ53 — Voice of Assam (@VoiceOfAxom) September 26, 2025

What Does Zubeen Garg Say in Viral Video?

In the video clip, Zubeen Garg is seen in distress and moves his hands and body a lot while speaking. He is heard saying, “I move from here and there, like a mad person. I am not (a) machine, man, c’mon. The people! They made me (a) machine. I was not like that (sighs). I want to see how many of them will come when I will get old.” As he rubs his hands together and sighs again, the singer says, “When a fighter dies in a war, only three to four people stand with him/near him. The rest all leave when the hero dies. Only three to four people stay close to you. They never leave. No one (else) stays. They run away. Let’s end (the interview). B’bye.” Zubeen Garg Death: Guwahati Erupts in Protests Against Sanjive Narain, Demanding His Arrest, Media Baron Holds Press Conference Denying Involvement (Watch Video).

This viral clip of Zubeen Garg raises questions about the people around him and his team, who influenced his life and career. The singer’s untimely death by drowning led to a furore in Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiating the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police. The SIT arrested musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who was present at the yacht party with Zubeen Garg before his death.

Further investigation is on in the case, with raids being conducted at the residences of Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma and Northeast India Festival 2025 organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

