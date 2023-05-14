The Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prestigious and celebrated events in the world of cinema, is returning with its 76th edition this year. Cannes 2023 will be held in the town of Cannes from May 16 to May 27. From film screenings, red carpet appearances, press conferences and after parties, there is a lot of excitement about one of the biggest nights for the film industry. In this article, we tell you everything to know about this coveted event. India to Focus on Its Cultural Strength at Cannes 2023.

Cannes 2023 When and Where?

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 will begin on May 16 and go on till May 27, in Cannes, a resort town on the French Riviera, France.

The Cannes film festival was established in 1946 as a platform for filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals to showcase their talent and celebrate the art of filmmaking. It soon turned into a global event with international celebrities, filmmakers, and industry experts coming together to appreciate and promote the finest works of cinema from across the world.

This year, Spain has been selected as the country of honour – an initiative launched to celebrate different nations at each edition. The festival will start off with the French-language film Jeanne du Barry, directed by Maiwenn and starring Johnny Depp. It will conclude with Pixar's Elemental. The organisers have unveiled a lineup of new works that will be showcased this year. It includes Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Wim Wenders, Kore-eda Hirokazu and Todd Haynes. Johnny Depp to Get $20 Million-Plus Richer as He Signs Biggest Men's Fragrance Deal With Dior - Reports.

Each year, there is always anticipation about which Indian celebrities will be seen on the red carpet. Actress Anushka Sharma will be representing India at the Cannes 2023 this year. With its picturesque location on the French Riviera, Cannes has a beautiful blend of art, culture, and luxury. The red carpet premieres and prestigious awards ceremonies create an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation.

Film enthusiasts are excited to see how the celebration of cinema unfolds. Are you excited for Cannes 2023 too?

