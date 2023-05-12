Actor Johnny Depp is enjoying his life for sure. After his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny is back with a bang! Recently, the actor signed a lucrative $20 million deal with Dior. Modi: Johnny Depp to Direct Amedeo Modigliani Biopic Starring Riccardo Scamarcio, Pierre Niney and Al Pacino.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Johnny Depp Signs $20 Million-Plus Dior Deal, Marking the Biggest Men’s Fragrance Pact Ever (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/EfFLDNyCnH — Variety (@Variety) May 12, 2023

