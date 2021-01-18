It will be a visual treat indeed for Hrithik Roshan fans if things materialize the way they are being conceived on paper. We gather that Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited Krrish 4, the next chapter of the super successful superhero franchise, will be a visual overload like no other. And if the makers go solid with their plans of showcasing the Greek God in a larger-than-life massive avatar then one can expect to see Hrithik striding across three generations!

Hrithik has already announced his next titled Fighter on his birthday, the shooting of which will commence by the year-end or early next year. But that doesn't mean the ambitious and massive Krrish 4 has been shifted on the backburner. Given the scale of the fourth outing and the visual effects it demands, we gather that the pre-production part of the film will take much longer than expected, and that will delay the film by a year at least. Monday Motivation: Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar's Throwback Pic Is Giving Us Some Serious Friendship Goals!

"Move over Baahubali where the moviegoers witnessed the protagonist in a double role crossing over two generations, we hear the Roshans are toying with the idea of having Hrithik Roshan striding across three generations. The venture will be packed with incredible super visual effects, but one has to wait for the announcement as the pre-production will take more meetings and plans are likely to get more concrete in the days to come." chirped a little birdie who is keeping a close eye on the way this project is shaping up. Hrithik Roshan Steps In After Aamir Khan Backs Out Of Vikram Vedha Remake: Reports

It is pertinent to note that the Roshan lad is also set to make his digital debut soon with the Hindi adaptation of the hugely successful British television series The Night Manager. The 45-year-old hunk is likely to be busy with the high-profile project simultaneously, and if reports are true then Preity Zinta will bankroll this venture as Hrithik fits the bill to play the multilayered character in the same.

