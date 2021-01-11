True friendships are rare. They are even more remote in the world of Bollywood where equations are generally formed, and are largely driven, by the creative as well as the monetary parameters, and are further determined by the box office successes. So in that regard, this throwback pic featuring Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar has only warmed our hearts. This visual is good enough to give us our much needed Monday motivation and re-set friendship goals for us! The boys looked cool back in the day and now they look even cooler after achieving so much on professional turfs.

Farhan took to Instagram to wish birthday boy Hrithik with this cute visual yesterday. Bhala tumhare biceps (bachpan se) mere biceps se bade kaise???? 😬 .. Happy birthday @hrithikroshan .. stay blessed .. stay you. Big big hug man. He wrote. While Farhan's charm and his curly hairdo is missable, Hrithik was clearly giving 'the star in the making' vibes in this one. Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: The Greek God of All Things Cool, Casual, Dapper and Debonair!

It is only pertinent to add that Hrithik Roshan was cast in Farhan Akhtar's much-acclaimed directorial venture Lakshya. Hrithik then appeared in a blink-and-miss role in Zoya Akhtar's film Luck By Chance that featured Farhan in the lead. And who could ever forget the duo's chemistry the unbridled bromance in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobarra! Hrithik Roshan Steps In After Aamir Khan Backs Out Of Vikram Vedha Remake: Reports

While Farhan Akhtar has already given us his motivational prowess by sculpting his bod to play Milkha Singh, Hrithik Roshan continues to be his usual demi god self. The Roshan lad keeps inspiring us with his motivational videos where he supports initiatives that largely driven by fitness and well being.

This throwback pic shared by Farhan has only strengthened our faith and trust in friendship. May these two talented people work more, and more often, together, to give us more cinematic treats. What say fans!!!

