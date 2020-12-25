Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan were all set to step into Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan's shoes for the Hindi remake of the the Tamil thriller Vikram Vedha. However, it looks like Aamir was never destined to be a part of the film. He was locked in but the project kept getting delayed because of Laal Singh Chaddha. And now, the film has officially gone to Hrithik Roshan. Aamir Khan- Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha Remake Gets Pushed Further as Laal Singh Chaddha Gets Delayed.

Co-incidentally, Hrithik was the first to be considered for the project but at the time of talks, things did not materialise. But the film has now come back to Hrithik's hands. Gal Gadot Reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s High Praise For Wonder Woman 1984, Tweets Back ‘So Glad You Enjoyed the Movie’.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, "Hrithik Roshan has been in talks for the film for a couple of months and he has finally agreed on doing the film. In-fact, Hrithik was in talks for the film even before they reached out to Aamir, however, things didn’t materialise back then. But as they say, its life coming full circle now, and the film is back in Hrithik’s kitty.”

On the work front, Hrithik is currently shooting for his digital debut that will release on Disney+ Hotstar. He also has Sidharth Anand's Fighter, War 2 and Krrish 4 in his kitty.

