Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and new artiste Ipsitaa have unveiled their new track, First kiss. The rap star says a lot of effort went into getting the lyrics of the track right, so that girls could connect to it. The peppy track got viewed 4.4 million times on YouTube within a few hours of its release on Tuesday. The words are penned by rapper Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala and Singhsta, and aim at conveying a rush in one's veins when one falls in love for the first time. Badshah's Awaara or Yo Yo Honey Singh's First Kiss - Which New Single Did You Like More? Vote Now.

"'First kiss' is a fun track which talks about what one goes through when they fall in love. We wanted to create a song that has an international feel to it and resonates with our youngsters. So, we made sure that everything, from the casting to the technicalities, was planned according to international standards. I put a lot of effort into the lyrics so that girls can connect to it. Ipsitaa has done a great job," said Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Added Ipsitaa: "I feel extremely fortunate and grateful to be starting my career with Honey Singh. He is a legend and is loved by millions of people all over the world. 'First kiss' is really special because working with him has taught me so much. He wanted to convey the core essence of this song through a female voice and I am honoured to be a part of this amazing song." First Kiss Song: Yo Yo Honey Singh And Ipsitaa’s Latest Single Is Peppy, Funky And Has A Cool '90s Vibe! (Watch Video).

Fans are impressed.

"Love you yo yo bhaiya........... love this song very much...." tweeted a fan.

Another called it a "Mind-blowing Track". Yet another user was happy to simply have the "legend back with full power".

