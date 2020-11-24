Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh's rivalry is world-famous in India, as they say. And both the rap stars released a single in the same week. Of course, fans are going to talk! Earlier this week, Badshah released his single "Awaara", which is a shoegaze-style number with some very groovy beats. Then today, Yo Yo Honey Singh released his single, "First Kiss", which is a funky pop number with a bit of a '90s vibe. Both the songs are on YouTube trending page. First Kiss Song: Yo Yo Honey Singh And Ipsitaa’s Latest Single Is Peppy, Funky And Has A Cool '90s Vibe! (Watch Video).

Badshah's "Awaaara" is on number 27 after slipping down over the week. Yo Yo Honey Singh's "First Kiss" has landed straight on number 1 spot on YouTube. Whoa! Both the song have their distinct quality and it is tough to decide which one is better. Badshah Birthday Special: From Genda Phool to Tareefan, 5 Biggest Hits of Bollywood’s Party Sensation We Are in Love with Even Today (Watch Videos).

So, our task is simple. We are here to add some fuel to the fire. We ask you fans - which song do you think is better?

Watch Yo Yo Honey Singh's First Kiss Here:

Watch Badshah's Awaara Here

Vote Now! (Photo Credits: GIPHY)

Which Single Did You Like More? Yo Yo Honey Singh's First Kiss Badshah's Awaara

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah have shared a good relationship in the past. They have collaborated on songs like "Khol Botal". But, they parted ways in 2012 and since then it has been an era of disses and jibes.

Once when asked by the media if Badshah has taken over the music industry, Yo Yo Honey Singh had said that there is a difference between Rolls Royce and a Nano car. In 2017, Badshah confirmed that the two rappers had not spoken to each other in the longest time!

