Flames: Zayn Malik Drops the Song Video and Unfortunately It Doesn't Feature Him But Fans are Loving His 'Rising from the Ashes' Concept 

After teasing fans with a glimpse of his upcoming song video, Zayn has now dropped the full song video for "Flames" and it is driving his fans insane. Zayn Malik released the audio of his collaboration with R3hab and Jungleboi on November 14, 2019 and while the track received a lot of love, the video is sure to drive everyone crazy. The freshly released music video has been directed by Frank Borin & Ivanna Borin. It had earlier been reported that the concept of the video has been Zayn's idea. The video revolves around a person dressed in all black with his faced covered with a hoodie and while we thought it would turn out to be Zayn himself at the end of the video, well it isn't. Zayn Malik Birthday Special: 10 Sexy Pics Of The Pillowtalk Hunk That Will Make You Feel The Heat Within!

The video has an interesting concept where we see the black-hoodied figure surrounded by people dressed in white. In the video, as the song lyrics describe, we also see this figure burning up in flames. We are sure Zayn's fans are going to be disappointed to not see him in the video. The music video seems to convey Zayn's and decision to break out from his former band One Direction and also hints at him wanting to be free and different from the rest.

Check Out the Song Video Here:

The video is receiving a lot of praises from his fans on social media. A user describing what the video seems to him wrote, "So as I understood the #Flames MV. I guess I kinda got the idea of it. As I suppose they the guy 8n the black hoodie is Zayn and this part of the vid shows his time with "one direction" and how they used to do the same things and the same style of songs." Another user wrote, "What a versatile, genius king he is." Check out the song video and do tell us what you think of it in comments below!