Mumbai, April 28: Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, and several other celebrities have sent their heartfelt birthday wishes to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On her special day, Ananya shared a sweet post, calling Samantha ‘loveliest girl,’ while Varun expressed his best wishes, highlighting her strength and talent. Many others from the film industry also took to their platforms to shower Samantha with love and appreciation.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Kesari Chapter 2' actress posted a candid and happy photo of Samantha and captioned it, “Happy Birthday, my loveliest girl inside out big love to you always, Sammy.” On the other hand, Varun, who has worked with Prabhu in the series “Citadel: Honey Bunny,” shared a selfie of them, captioning, “Happy Birthday, @samantharuthprabhu. Keep spreading sunshine and motivating the world.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: A Fashionista's Journey Through Charisma and Style on Instagram (View Pics).

Nimrat Kaur also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Samantha, sharing her admiration and love for the actress on her special day. Sharing a stylish picture of the birthday girl, the Airlift actress wrote, “Happy happy birthday, trailblazer golden girl!!!Stay gorgeous, brilliant and keep inspiring the world!!! Samantha marked her 38th birthday today, April 28. Her fans also took to social media to pen heartfelt birth day wishes, flooding her profiles with love and admiration.

Speaking of the actress’ film career, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut in the world of cinema with the 2010 film “Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa,” directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Later that same year, she landed the leading role in the romantic thriller “Ye Maaya Chesave,” a Telugu-language film that also starred her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. Following “Ye Maaya Chesave,” Samantha’s career soared, with her showcasing her remarkable range in a variety of films such as “Neethaane En Ponvasantham,” “Oh Baby,” and “Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu,” among others. Trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Debut Production 'Subham' out Now.

The 38-year-old actress, who was last seen in “Citadel: Honey Bunny,” is set to collaborate once again with director duo Raj and DK for an upcoming action-fantasy series, "Rakt Brahmand." The cast also includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal.

