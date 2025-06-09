The 78th Tony Awards unfolded with glitz, glamour and some memorable wins at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday (June 8). The annual award ceremony hosted by Cynthia Erivo celebrated the best Broadway performances of the year across different categories. The night opened with a performance by Cynthia Erivo backed by the Broadway Choir. Her soulful vocals perfectly set the tone for the evening. Maybe Happy Ending won big at the Tony Awards 2025, clinching six trophies, including Best Actor in a Musical, Best Musical and awards for Book, Score, Scenic Design and Direction. Tony Award 2025: Sarah Snook Wins Best Actress for One-Woman Performance in ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray,’ Playing 26 Roles.
While plays like Buena Vista Social Club and Death Becomes Her were expected to dominate the night with 10 nominations each, it was Purpose that stole the show by winning the Tony Award for Best Play. At the prestigious ceremony, Kara Young scripted history by becoming the first Black performer to win a Tony Award in three consecutive years. She won the Best Lead Actress for Purlie Victorious while Cola Escola won Best Lead Actor for Oh, Mary! Check out the full list of winners below.
Host Cynthia Erivo at the 2025 Tony Awards
Full List of Tony Awards 2025 Winners
(Winners marked in bold)
Best Musical:
Maybe Happy Ending
The Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Play:
Purpose
English
The Hills of California
John Proctor is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Nicole Scherzinger Reacts After Her Best Actress in a Musical Win
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd
Jonathan Groff, Just In Time
James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
George Clooney, Good Night and Good Luck
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
Henry Lennix, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Cole Escola After His Tony Award Win for Best Actor in a Play for ‘Oh, Mary!’
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:
Francis Jue, Yellow Face
Glenn Davis, Purpose
Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain
Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glenn Ross
Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Brooks Ashmankas, Smash
Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
Danny Burstein, Gypsy
Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:
Kara Young, Purpose
Talia Ashe, English
Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
Marjan Neshat, English
Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
Gracie Lawrence, Just In Time
Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
Joy Woods, Gypsy
Best Revival of a Musical:
Sunset Blvd
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
‘Sunset Blvd’ Wins Best Revival of Music Award
Best Revival of a Play:
Eureka Day
Romeo + Juliet
Thornton Wilder's Our Town
Yellow Face
Best Direction of a Play:
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
Knud Adams, English
Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain
Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Direction of a Musical:
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending
Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd
Best Choreography:
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club
Joshua Bergasse, Smash
Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical
Best Book of a Musical:
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending
Marco Ramirez, Buena Vista Social Club
Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw
Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her
David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Original Score:
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending
David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw
Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her
David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
Best Scenic Design in a Play:
Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Marsha Ginsberg, English
Rob Howell, The Hills of California
Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Scott Park, Good Night, and Good Luck
Best Scenic Design in a Musical:
Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending
Rachel Hauck, Swept Away
Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club
Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her
Derek McLane, Just In Time
Best Costume Design in a Play:
Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck
Rob Howell, The Hills of California
Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!
Brigitte Reiffenstul, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Costume Design in a Musical:
Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her
Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
Gregg Barnes, Boop! The Musical
Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending
Catherine Zuber, Just in Time
Best Lighting Design in a Play:
Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California
Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck
Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain
Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Lighting Design in a Musical:
Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd
Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club
Scott Zielinski and Ruby Horng Sun, Floyd Collins
Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending
Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her
Best Sound Design of a Musical:
Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club
Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd
Peter Hylenski, Just In Time
Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins
Best Sound Design of a Play:
Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain
Daniel Kruger, Good Night, and Good Luck
Nick Powell, The Hills of California
Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Orchestrations:
Margo Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club
Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just In Time
Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins
David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd Tony Awards 2025: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Drawing-Room Drama ‘Purpose’ Wins Best New Play.
The Tony Awards, aka the Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Theatre, recognise achievements in Broadway theatre. Only musicals and plays produced in one of the 41 officially recognised Broadway venues is eligible for the Tony Awards. The awards are presented by the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League.
