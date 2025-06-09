The 78th Tony Awards unfolded with glitz, glamour and some memorable wins at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday (June 8). The annual award ceremony hosted by Cynthia Erivo celebrated the best Broadway performances of the year across different categories. The night opened with a performance by Cynthia Erivo backed by the Broadway Choir. Her soulful vocals perfectly set the tone for the evening. Maybe Happy Ending won big at the Tony Awards 2025, clinching six trophies, including Best Actor in a Musical, Best Musical and awards for Book, Score, Scenic Design and Direction. Tony Award 2025: Sarah Snook Wins Best Actress for One-Woman Performance in ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray,’ Playing 26 Roles.

While plays like Buena Vista Social Club and Death Becomes Her were expected to dominate the night with 10 nominations each, it was Purpose that stole the show by winning the Tony Award for Best Play. At the prestigious ceremony, Kara Young scripted history by becoming the first Black performer to win a Tony Award in three consecutive years. She won the Best Lead Actress for Purlie Victorious while Cola Escola won Best Lead Actor for Oh, Mary! Check out the full list of winners below.

Host Cynthia Erivo at the 2025 Tony Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

Full List of Tony Awards 2025 Winners

(Winners marked in bold)

Best Musical:

Maybe Happy Ending

The Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Play:

Purpose

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Nicole Scherzinger Reacts After Her Best Actress in a Musical Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd

Jonathan Groff, Just In Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

George Clooney, Good Night and Good Luck

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Henry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Cole Escola After His Tony Award Win for Best Actor in a Play for ‘Oh, Mary!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:

Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glenn Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Brooks Ashmankas, Smash

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:

Kara Young, Purpose

Talia Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just In Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Revival of a Musical:

Sunset Blvd

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

‘Sunset Blvd’ Wins Best Revival of Music Award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards)

Best Revival of a Play:

Eureka Day

Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder's Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Direction of a Play:

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical:

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd

Best Choreography:

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Joshua Bergasse, Smash

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical

Best Book of a Musical:

Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Marco Ramirez, Buena Vista Social Club

Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw

Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Original Score:

Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw

Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Best Scenic Design in a Play:

Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Scott Park, Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Scenic Design in a Musical:

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club

Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her

Derek McLane, Just In Time

Best Costume Design in a Play:

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstul, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Costume Design in a Musical:

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, Boop! The Musical

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Best Lighting Design in a Play:

Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain

Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Lighting Design in a Musical:

Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd

Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club

Scott Zielinski and Ruby Horng Sun, Floyd Collins

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

Best Sound Design of a Musical:

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd

Peter Hylenski, Just In Time

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

Best Sound Design of a Play:

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain

Daniel Kruger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Orchestrations:

Margo Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just In Time

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd Tony Awards 2025: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Drawing-Room Drama ‘Purpose’ Wins Best New Play.

The Tony Awards, aka the Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Theatre, recognise achievements in Broadway theatre. Only musicals and plays produced in one of the 41 officially recognised Broadway venues is eligible for the Tony Awards. The awards are presented by the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2025 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).