After a rough start the comedy-drama series Succession won its second award at the currently ongoing 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards as it bagged the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series award. Screenwriter Jesse Armstrong took home the trophy. He even name-dropped Rupert Murdoch in his speech. 75th Emmys: Jennifer Coolidge Wins Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus!

The official handle of Television Academy took to their official handle on X and wrote: “And the #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series goes to... @JesseArmstrong1 for @Succession ( @HBO / @streamonmax )! Bravo! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

Succession Wins In Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series Category

Whatever the future may be, we intend to be there. Congratulations to Jesse Armstrong of HBO Original #Succession on his #Emmys2023 win for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series with “Connor’s Wedding.” pic.twitter.com/wbAMA8tfqW — HBO (@HBO) January 16, 2024

Succession follows the story of the Roy family, the owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, and their fight for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch. 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson Gets Teary-Eyed As She Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Category (Watch Video).

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

