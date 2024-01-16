Actress Jennifer Coolidge has been feted with the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award at the currently ongoing 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards. She was honoured for her work in The White Lotus. The official handle of Television Academy took to their official handle on X, erstwhile Twitter, and wrote, “The #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series goes to @JenCoolidge for The White Lotus (@HBO/@streamonmax )! This is her second #Emmy win for her role in The White Lotus! #Emmys #75thEmmys”. 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson Gets Teary-Eyed As She Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Category (Watch Video).

The White Lotus follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose interactions are affected by their various psychosocial dysfunctions. The White Lotus, which was intended as a six-part limited series, premiered on July 11, 2021, to critical acclaim and high ratings. The show's success led to its renewal as an anthology series; a second season premiered on October 30, 2022. In November 2022, the series was renewed for a third season and is set to premiere in 2025.

The White Lotus Actress Jennifer Coolidge Wins At 75th Emmys

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

