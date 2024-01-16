Quinta Brunson has won the Emmys for her performance in Abbott Elementary. The actress was seen getting emotional as she won the priceless title at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. During her acceptance speech, she stated, “I’m so happy to be able to get this. I didn’t prepare anything, because I just didn’t think — oh god.” This win for Quinta also makes her the makes her the second black woman ever to win in this category after Isabel Sanford. In 1981, Isabel had won in this category for her performance in The Jeffersons. Emmys 2024: Jenna Ortega on Being Nominated for Netflix Series Wednesday: I Never Really Saw Something Like This for Myself (Watch Video).

Quinta Brunson Wins At The 75th Emmys

Quinta Brunson just became the second Black actress in Emmys history to win Lead in the Comedy category, 42 years after Isabel Sanford won for The Jefferson. Icon!!! Here’s her tearful speech: pic.twitter.com/x2eaV6oKKk — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024

