Adam Sandler’s Best Actor Award Speech Dissing Oscars 2020 Snub From Independent Spirit Awards Is Going Viral (Watch Video)

Adam Sandler During the Independent Spirit Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Netflix's Uncut Gems has been one of the best movies of 2019. So it is kind of a shame that the movie failed to garner any nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, which is especially hurtful when you realise that its leading man Adam Sandler has been so, so good in the film. Even Adam Sandler was disappointed with the Oscar snub, as he made a joke about it on Twitter, while also congratulating his The Waterboy co-star Kathy Bathes, who scored a Best Supporting Actress nomination at Oscars 2020 (for Richard Jewell). Uncut Gems Movie Review: Adam Sandler's Insanely Good Performance and Safdie Brothers' Taut Direction Promise an Exhilarating Ride.

So what if Adam Sandler didn't get any nomination at the Oscars, BAFTA and Golden Globe, he and his film has garnered nominations in other ceremonies as Critics' Choice Movie Awards, Detroit Film Critics Society, National Board of Review, San Diego Film Critics Society and Independent Spirit Awards. Sandler even won the Best Actor Award at St Louis Film Critics Association, Oklahoma Film Critics Circle, National Board of Review and recently, the Independent Spirit Awards.

At the 35th Independent Spirit Awards (that honours independent, non-studio backed movies), Adam Sandler delivered a rib-tickling speech after getting the Best Male Lead award, where he dissed the Oscars 2020 for the snubs that Uncut Gems got. Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Parasite, Marriage Story, Uncut Gems and More Films That Won Big.

He said, "A few, you know, a few weeks back, when I was quote-unquote snubbed by the Academy, it reminded of when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category 'Best Looking.' That accolade was given to a jean-jacket-wearing featherhead douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins." Oscars 2020: From Eminem’s Performance to Parasite Creating History, Five Biggest Surprises That Happened at 92nd Academy Awards.

"But my classmates did honour me with the allegedly less-prestigious designation of 'Best Personality.' And tonight, as I look around this room, I realize, the Independent Spirit Awards are the Best Personality awards of Hollywood. So let all those featherhead douchebag motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night! Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!," he added.

Check out his full speech below:

The video of his speech has been going viral ever since the event, and got more prominence after the conclusion of the Oscars 2020 ceremony (where Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor for Joker). Case of sour grapes, or genuine exasperation? You decide, but after watching Uncut Gems!