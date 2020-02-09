Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Full Winners' List: Parasite, Marriage Story, Uncut Gems and More Films That Won Big

Posters of Parasite, Marriage Story and Uncut Gems (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards recently took place amid great pomp and glamour. The ceremony awarded the best independent films of 2019. Just like last year, this year too, Actor Aubrey Plaza returned as the host much to the delight of the fans. The ceremony saw many expected wins when it comes to certain categories. Some of these movies which did not get their place in the Oscars 2020 nominations list, made it to the trophy at this ceremony, ultimately getting their due. Oscars 2020: The Shawshank Redemption Trends as The Academy Asks Fans Their Top Five Movies Of All Time.

Some of the much appreciated films by fans/critics like The Farewell, Uncut Gems, Marriage Story made it to the winners list. Also, the artists of the films like Judy and The Lighthouse were honoured for their contribution here. Check out the full winners' list of the Spirit Awards 2020 right here.

BEST FEATURE- The Farewell

BEST FIRST FEATURE- Booksmart

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD- Give Me Liberty

BEST DIRECTOR- Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

BEST SCREENPLAY- Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY- Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY- Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

BEST EDITING- Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

BEST FEMALE LEAD- Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST MALE LEAD- Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE- Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

BEST SUPPORTING MALE- Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD- Marriage Story

BEST DOCUMENTARY- American Factory

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM- Parasite (South Korea)

BONNIE AWARD- Kelly Reichardt

PRODUCERS AWARD- Mollye Asher

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD- Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD- Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland

The Spirit Awards 2020 took place on February 8, 2020. The ceremony had a tent setting on a Californian beach where the celebs graced the show. After a string of award shows in order, all the eyes are now the much hyped- Oscars 2020!