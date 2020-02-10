Oscars 2020: From Eminem’s Performance to Parasite Creating History, Five Biggest Surprises That Happened at 92nd Academy Awards

What an Oscar night! The 92nd Academy Awards played with our expectations, only to pull some very huge surprises. While most of the awards went on a predictable pattern, the jury pulled an enjoyable fast one on us by letting Parasite take away the biggest awards of the night. Now, who saw that coming! It is quite magnanimous of the Academy jury, of what is assumed to be very prone to Hollywood fare, to let an Asian film take away the biggest honours, deservedly so! Oscars 2020 Full Winners List: Parasite Wins Four Major Awards Including Best Picture and Best Director; Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor, Renee Zellweger Best Actress.

Overall, it had been a very okayish event, though. The absence of the main presenter has been hurtful, as the other presenters kind of sucked in making their jokes. After being accused of not considering gender and racial diversity, the Academy made sure that at least the wins aren't going that way, although the likes of Brie Larson, Gal Gadot et al didn't fail to poke fun at the jury for not giving many nominations to females.

Here are the five biggest surprises of Oscars 2020:

Parasite Creating History

The Parasite Team After Their Best Picture Oscar Win

Parasite not only became the first South Korean film to win the Best International Feature Film, but also the first Asian film to win both Best Picture and Best Director Oscars. We are so cheering Bong Joon-ho and his team for this masterpiece and a very deserving four wins!

The Irishman Goes Empty-Handed Again

A Still from The Irishman

The early reviews of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman had predicted that this epic gangster drama could sweep away most of the Oscars the next year. How wrong they were! We should have seen the signs when The Irishman went empty-handed at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes. At the Oscars, the movie failed to get any wins, and all Martin Scorsese got was grateful acknowledgement for his contribution to cinema in Bong Joon-ho's speech.

Toy Story 4 Winning Best Animated Feature

A Still from Toy Story 4

Usually, a Disney movie winning Best Animated Feature wouldn't be surprising, especially something as good as Toy Story 4. But 2020 looked to be a different year, at least we thought. For one, Frozen 2 failed to get a nomination. Second, Klaus, Missing Link and I Love My Body were getting the trophies in other ceremonies. So Toy Story 4 trumping them to win the Best Animated Feature left us surprised by the fact that when it comes to this category, the jury doesn't want to have any surprises.

1917 Getting Oscar for Achievement in Visual Effects

George MacKay as Schofield in 1917, co-written and directed by Sam Mendes.

Okay, now we didn't have any hopes that Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were going to get win here. But 1917's brilliant work in hiding its special effects and make everything look so natural trumped over the CGI spectacles that were the other movies.

Eminem's Performance

Eminem at Oscars 2020

Who thought Eminem would drop by and deliver an immensely memorable performance, that left everyone rapping along! For those who were surprised to see the controversial rapper there, here's a fact - Eminem won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself" in the film, 8 Mile.