Actor Adrian Grenier is finally breaking his silence on his exclusion from the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. In a new tongue-in-cheek advertisement for Starbucks, Grenier addresses the headlines regarding his character, Nate Cooper, confirming he will not appear in the upcoming film while poking fun at his character's controversial legacy. ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Trailer: Simone Ashley Joins Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Final Look at 2026 Sequel (Watch Video).

Adrian Grenier’s ‘Good Energy’ and Sequel Snubs

In the promotional video for Starbucks’ new line of Energy Refreshers, Grenier appears to speak directly to the camera about his professional status. "You might have seen the headlines," he says in the ad. "I wasn't asked to be part of a certain sequel. But I’m good. Really. It’s all good energy."The camera eventually reveals that Grenier is actually speaking to a confused barista.

In a moment of self-aware humour, he offers a toast to Nate Andy Sachs' boyfriend in the 2006 original—admitting that while the character "made a mean sandwich," he "wasn't perfect." The ad concludes with Grenier suggesting it is best to "leave Nate in 2006," before jokingly adding that he is still "free" if the producers decide to call.

Adrian Grenier Jokes About Exclusion Frpom ‘The Debil Wears Prada’ Sequel in New Ad

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The Nate Backlash Factor

Grenier’s absence from The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows years of online discourse that has reframed Nate as the "true villain" of the first film. Modern audiences have frequently criticised the character for being unsupportive of Andy’s career growth and dismissive of her professional ambitions.

Earlier this spring, Grenier acknowledged this "backlash" during an interview with Page Six, suggesting that the public's negative perception of Nate likely influenced the decision to leave him out of the new script. "I understand there was some backlash with Nate... so that might have something to do with it," Grenier stated, adding that he remains a fan of the franchise despite the disappointment of not returning.

A New Chapter for Runway

While Grenier sits this one out, the sequel is moving forward with its core powerhouse trio. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are all confirmed to reprise their roles as Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, and Emily Charlton, respectively. Stanley Tucci is also returning as art director Nigel Kipling. 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Trailer: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci Return After 20 Years (Watch Video).

The sequel’s plot reportedly shifts the focus to the challenges of the modern digital landscape. Miranda Priestly finds herself navigating the decline of traditional print media, forced to face off against Emily Charlton, who has transitioned into a high-powered executive at a luxury fashion conglomerate. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).