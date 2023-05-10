Air Movie Review: The duo of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon is one that can never go wrong. The two pals have told some great stories together, and Air is no exception. A trivial story that details the events leading up to the legendary shoe deal between Nike and Michael Jordan, Air is an energetic crowd pleaser with snappy dialogue and performances that immerse you in this historic event, even if there isn't a huge emotional hook here. Air Movie OTT Release: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Film To Stream on Amazon Prime Video From This Date!

Affleck returns behind the camera for Air and the result is fabulous again. The story picks up in 1984 and we find that Nike’s basketball division is at an all-time low. The company needs a success desperately, and if they can’t find it then, they might as well say goodbye to their jobs. Amidst that panic, Nike’s marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) decides to place all his bets on the up-and-coming star Michael Jordan, and the film chronicles around the journey that lead to the creation of the Air Jordan and how Nike single-handedly changed the shoe business.

Affleck has proven himself to be a capable director with works like Argo and The Town, and he appears to be having a great time here directing Alex Convery’s script. Air’s story is constructed more like a trivia-beat where it directly leans into the executive realms of the shoe business. Learning how Nike's "Just Do It" tagline came to be, or seeing the different references made for sneakerheads, it all contains a lot of information that keeps you interested. Of course, seeing a bunch of businessmen sit in a boardroom and discuss doing deals can be tedious, but Affleck adds a dramatic touch that propels the plot ahead, which makes a lot of Air entertaining.

However, my primary issue with the plot is how it portrays Michael Jordan himself. In a story that is almost entirely centred on his persona, the basketball star only appears with his back to the camera and his face never visible. This was a decision that honestly perplexed me because it intentionally makes the plot lack any emotional pull. It portrays Jordan as a commercial opportunity rather than a three-dimensional being in his own right, and it does lessen the emotional weight of the film.

Air flew more like a documentary look into the story than one inspired by emotion. But necessarily, it doesn’t bring Air down by a lot. Even though Air follows the biographical movie pattern to a T, it nonetheless maintains a certain amount of pace and packs in many impactful scenes. It feels like a dad-movie in the vein of stuff like Ford vs Ferrari, and the 80s nostalgia adds a level of pulp and vigour that energises this romp. The soundtrack in particular is something that will bring you into the time-period. Just wish some of it wasn’t oddly placed.

Matt Damon's portrayal of Sonny Vaccaro was particularly strong. This is a man who will not take no for an answer, even if it means putting Nike's entire fate on his decisions, and his desperation is what makes his performance so effective. Viola Davis is also the film's MVP, as her performance as Michael's mother, Deloris Jordan, makes for a commanding presence. You get the impression that she is in possession of the situation and that Nike's fate is dependent on her decision, and there is no one better to demonstrate that kind of power than Davis.

Jason Bateman gives another engaging performance as Rob Strasser, the marketing head for Nike, and his interactions with Damon is something I actively liked watching as well. Ben Affleck's performance as Nike CEO Phil Knight was amusing, and seeing Chris Tucker on the big screen again was a treat I didn't know I needed. I also can't leave out Chris Messina's David Falk, whose meltdown sequence will be a highlight for many.

All of these performances are enhanced by Alex Convery's razor-sharp writing, which shows that the performers are having the time of their life on set and delivering these lines. It all builds up to a conclusion where you know what the outcome will be, but hearing it out loud makes for a feel-good time. Honestly, not a bad watch considering on paper this is a fairly uninteresting notion, but Affleck takes something barebones and makes it entertaining.

Yay!

Ben Affleck’s Direction

The Performances

Sharp Dialogue

Nay!

Portrayal of Michael Jordan

Lacks an Emotional Hook

Final Thoughts

Air is an enjoyable watch that digs inside the executive side of Nike's historic partnership with Michael Jordan. It doesn't reinvent the wheel for biopics, but Air is definitely worth watching for Ben Affleck's direction and the numerous great performances from its cast. Air releases on Amazon Prime Video on May 12, 2023.

Rating: 3.0

