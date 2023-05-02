Air is the biographical sports drama film directed by Ben Affleck that also featured him in the leading role along with Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis among others. The film which released in theatres on April 5 is now all set to be hit the OTT platform. The makers have confirmed that the movie Air will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 12. Ben Affleck Reveals His Inspiration for ‘Air’ Was a Picture of His Younger Brother Wearing Air Jordan Sneakers.

Air Movie OTT Release

.@BenAffleck and #MattDamon hit a slam dunk with this one 🏀 a film about legends made by legends watch #AirOnPrime may 12 pic.twitter.com/1T1PQwU624 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 2, 2023

