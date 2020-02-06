Ali Fazal, Madhur Bhandarkar Pay Tribute to Hollywood's Legendary Actor Kirk Douglas

Ali Fazal, Kirk Douglas, Madhur Bhandarkar (Photo Credits: Facebook, Wikimedia Commons)

The film fraternity has lost one of the greatest actors of all time, Kirk Douglas, on Wednesday (local time). Bollywood actor Ali Fazal and director Madhur Bhandarkar remembered the late actor and paid tribute on social media. The actor from the golden age of movies passed away at the age of 103. The 'Fukrey' actor recalled 'what a man', the late actor was and shared a monochrome picture of Douglas on Twitter."What a man. RIP #KirkDouglas", the tweet read. In 1950, Kirk received the first Academy Award nomination for 'Champion' and was nominated again in 1953 for 'The Bad and the Beautiful' and once more in 157 for his performance in the biopic 'Lust for Life' as Vincent Van Gogh. Bruce Campbell, William Shatner and Other Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute to Kirk Douglas (Read Tweets)

Another name from the Bollywood industry, director of the 'Fashion' movie, Madhur Bhandarkar, also remembered the legendary actor and tweeted: "Goodbye to the Hollywood Legend. #KirkDouglasRIP"Kirk Douglas became a superstar even before the term was coined, as he had more than 92 acting credits, including some 75 movies. He was also awarded an honorary Oscar for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community in the year 1996.In his autobiography 'The Ragman's Son, Douglas', Douglas was told to be born the poor son of an illiterate Russian-Jewish immigrant. Kirk Douglas, The Man Who Ruled Hollywood’s Golden Era with His Charming Persona.

Ali Fazal's Tribute to Kirk Douglas

What a man . RIP #KirkDouglas pic.twitter.com/yThxAUECWj — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) February 6, 2020

Madhur Bhandarkar's Tribute to the Spartacus Star

Douglas, who was then known as Izzy, had 40 jobs growing up in New York, including newsboy, before acting in high school plays sent him on the course that would eventually make him a household name. He studied at Manhattan's American Academy of Dramatic Arts.His first role movie role was in 'The Strange Love of Martha Ivers' opposite Barbara Stanwyck in 1946.