Amy Winehouse's producer Salaam Remi, who worked with her since her 2003 debut album 'Frank', has remembered the late singer 11 years after her death. The producer posted a clip from Winehouse's 'In My Bed' music video and shared a voicemail from the late British singer on Instagram Saturday, reports People. In the audio, Winehouse is heard saying: "I miss you, call me where are ya c'mon." Back to Black: Amy Winehouse’s Biopic Is in Works, Sam Taylor-Johnson To Direct.

She continued singing: "Call me back, if you don't I don't know what to do..." Remi worked with Winehouse since her 2003 debut album, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011. She was 27 years old. Last month, music producer Mark Ronson posted on TikTok speaking about his experience co-writing and producing one of Winehouse's signature hits, 'Back to Black', and shared previously-unheard raw vocal takes from the legendary neo-soul singer. An Amy Winehouse Biopic, Titled ‘Back to Black,’ is Officially in the Works from … – Latest Tweet by Rotten Tomatoes.

"Hi, I'm Mark Ronson. For those of you who might not know me, I wrote the song 'Back to Black' with Amy Winehouse some 15 years ago at this exact piano right here," the 46-year-old 'Uptown Funk' musician said in the clip, showing fans the grand piano where he worked with Winehouse. "Amy came to my studio right here. We met for the first time, and I instantly loved her," Ronson continued. "She played me all this great '60s music, and she left, and I got very inspired, and I came up with this piano right here."

He then played the instantly recognisable piano riff that repeats throughout the song, which has been certified Platinum in the US and double Platinum in the UK since its release as the title track of Winehouse's 2006 Back to Black album. "Next day she came in and wrote these incredible lyrics, which she scribbled in the back room," Ronson said, referencing the track's poetically emotional lyrics inspired by Winehouse's relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil, who had then left her for an ex-girlfriend.

"And for the first time ever maybe, here are the very first vocals that she did," added the musician before playing an audio clip of Winehouse singing a slightly different version of the track. "We only said goodbye with words / I died a hundred deaths / You go back to her, and I go back to," she sang. Ronson's TikTok post has garnered over a million views and nearly 300,000 likes on the social platform.

Ronson responded by sharing a follow-up video with more audio clips from his 'Back to Black' sessions with Winehouse. "A little more demo magic from the Queen," Ronson captioned the video. Ronson produced six of the 11 tracks featured on Winehouse's Back to Black album including 'Rehab', which became her biggest chart hit, peaking at No. 7 in the UK and No. 9 in the US.

