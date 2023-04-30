Ana de Armas has established herself as one of the best working actresses of our day. She has proved that she packs in the talent, and has starred in films that constantly push her as an actress. Be it comedies, sci-fi or thrillers, de Armas has always delivered and given one hell of a performance that definitely had you engaged as a viewer. On Saturday Night Live, Ana de Armas Shares She Learned English the Way Immigrants in US Do, by Watching Friends (Watch Video).

Ana de Armas’ career has really grown since entering into Hollywood during her early career. Being a relatively new-comer, no one expected her to have a breakthrough like this and she has constantly surprised us everytime. So, to celebrate her 35th birthday here are five of her best performances that you should definitely check out.

Iz (War Dogs)

War Dogs, which is based on a true story, is easily one of director Todd Phillips’ most engaging works, and Ana de Armas, too, gives a great performance in the movie. Playing the role of Iz, wife of David Packouz, who doesn’t know about the work her husband is doing, de Armas is great in this role.

Carolina Larriera (Sergio)

Sergio is another film based on a true story that is based on the US invasion of Iraq. Ana de Armas as stars as Carolina in the film, the romantic interest of the lead and presents for a great and emotionally packed performance that makes for some of her most interesting work.

Paloma (No Time to Die)

While de Armas isn’t in the film for long, she still has one of the most memorable moments in No Time to Die. Playing the role of Paloma, a CIA agent who helps Bond out on a mission, de Armas was a femme fatale that proved that she can be a great action star as well.

Marta (Knives Out)

Rian Johnson delivered a revolutionary whodunit with Knives Out, and he reinvented the genre in a way that made it seem fresh and exciting. Having de Armas play the driving force behind it in the role of Marta, a servant who helps crack the main case, this was an entertaining lead performance that made for a rewarding watch.

Joi (Blade Runner 2049)

This was de Armas’ breakout role and did she nail it. Playing the role of Joi, an AI companion for Ryan Gosling’s K, she delivers a heartfelt and an emotional performance that certainly adds some huge depth to the film. It’s a great role that de Armas completely understands how to portray, and when the big moments hit, they do definitely make a huge impact. Ana de Armas Shuts Down Rumours of Replacing Gal Gadot as New Wonder Woman in Rebooted DC Universe.

Ana de Armas is one of the most promising talents of our time, and we can’t wait to see what she does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a happy birthday.

