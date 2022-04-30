Who isn't bewildered by Ana de Armas' beauty? The Cuban actress started her career with a leading role in the Cuban romantic drama Una rosa de Francia. This was just the start and her first step towards Hollywood. She then went on to star in the popular teen drama El Internado for six seasons from 2007 to 2010 after moving to Madrid, Spain at the age of 18. She landed her first Hollywood role alongside Keanu Reeves in Knock Knock. Ana de Armas. Ballerina: Ana de Armas to Star in John Wick Spinoff, Filming to Begin This Summer - Reports.

The journey ahead was tough for her. The actress did not know how to speak in English and felt like she had to once again begin her career from scratch. During her initial audition days, she often didn't even know what She was saying. But, Armas sailed through and is one of the most bankable names in the industry. She rose to fame with her role as a holographic AI projection in the science fiction film Blade Runner 2049. She even went on to play Bond girl Paloma in the James Bond film No Time to Die and recently starred in the psychological thriller Deep Water.

And just like her career evolved, fans could noticeably see how her hairstyles also kept changing from time to time. She loves to look her best and made sure she gave her fans a new look from time to time. Not only her ensembles, but her hair were also making people talk about her. From going blonde to soft curls for events, we saw her don different hairstyles and haircuts, making each of them look chic and uber cool at the same time. Deep Water: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Erotic Thriller To Stream in India From March 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

Today as she celebrates her 34th birthday, we thought of taking a look at the evolution of Ana de Armas' hair. Are you ready to be charmed? Take a look:

The Bob Haircut

The Mid-Length Haircut

The Blonde Look

The Short Haircut With Bangs

The Long Hair, Soft Curls Look

Ana de Armas is a diva and nobody can deny this fact. She serves looks every time she steps out and no one ever can get tired of looking at her. Honouring this beauty, join us in wishing her a very happy birthday. Here's hoping she has a pleasant birthday and more gorgeous looks to stun everybody from time to time/

