The trailer of Amazon Prime Video's Deep Water is out! Starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as the lead the film revolves around the two who fall in love. However, real-life fatalities take place when the couple begin to play deadly mind games with each other. The movie is all set to stream in India from March 18. Deep Water Trailer: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Psychological-Thriller Film To Arrive on Hulu on March 18! (Watch Video).

Watch Trailer:

The love story is never the whole story. Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas star in the all-new psychological thriller#DeepWaterOnPrime, March 18 pic.twitter.com/wCTxmFBq9O — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 8, 2022

