Ali Fazal makes a dazzling appearance in the trailer for Death On The Nile. It is based on Agatha Christie's book by the same name. It takes forward Hercule Poirot's detective adventures after the stunning success of Murder on the Orient Express. For Indians, that very quick glimpse of Ali Fazal was a delight. And Kangana Ranaut agrees. The actress has taken over her team's Twitter account and now, she's officially on the social media platform. She congratulated Ali for bagging the role while replying Zeeshan Ayub's tweet. Interestingly, Kangana and Ali-Zeeshan have almost never been on the same page, ideologically - a point that the actress also puts across. Death on the Nile: Before We See Ali Fazal in the Remake, Did You Know the 1978 Adaptation Had Two Popular Indian Actors?

Kangana wrote, "In Hollywood Asian people get break only and only based on their auditions, what @alifazal9 has got is indeed a big break,we may have different ideologies but art will always bind us together, I have huge admiration for your breakthrough. (Sic)"

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Tweets Here:

Indeed. Thank you! — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) August 20, 2020

Now, that's the spirit.

Farhan Akhtar also appreciated Ali's breakthrough.

Farhan Tweeted:

Nice one @alifazal9 .. can’t wait to watch and discover if you did it or not 🧐 .. keep shining 👊🏼 https://t.co/vEPGFIKIX1 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 20, 2020

Ali stars alongside Hollywood stalwarts like Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wrights amongst others in the beautiful looking Death On The Nile. Death on the Nile: More Than ‘Blink-and-Miss’, Let a Hercule Poirot Fan Tell You What Ali Fazal Is Doing in Gal Gadot’s Mystery Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

Ali made his Hollywood debut with the film, Furious 7, where he played a middle-eastern man who is pivotal the plot. He also featured in the lead role alongside Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul. Certainly, he is making a mark globally, slowly and steadily. For all the people who want to support the outsiders during this time, supporting and appreciating Ali should be a key factor.

