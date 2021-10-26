Army of Thieves is Zack Snyder directed prequel to Army of the Dead. The film stars Matthias Schweighofer as Ludwig Dieter, one of the breakout characters from Snyder's recent film, Army of the Dead. The upcoming movie is light on zombies but heavy on robbery themes. While the movie is described more as a romantic heist movie, Army of Thieves is a prequel set amid the backdrop of a zombie outbreak in the United States. Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Free, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan and Jonathan Cohen also play key roles in the movie. With just a few days from its release, the movie has gotten some positive reviews from critics. It's quite evident that they are loving the film and have hope for the franchise. Army of Thieves Trailer of Zack Snyder's Prequel to 'Army of Dead' Released.

Check Out What Critics Have To Say About The Film:

Inverse: Army of Thieves could be seen as signaling that Snyder plans to segue into a mentorship-style creative role rather than directing films set in the universe he created. But fans needn’t worry. At this point in his career, it seems clear that Snyder wants to tell as many stories as possible from as many angles as he can. The Army universe is his to reign over, but it can showcase voices besides his own. Creatively speaking, bringing in fresh perspectives — much like executing the perfect heist — is simply enriching for all involved.

Variety: Army of Thieves is one of those bombastically blithe and fanciful Netflix action movies, in this case with a romantic heart. There are no zombies in it, unless you count the ones that pop up in a couple of dream sequences. But the movie points its way to the zombie apocalypse in Vegas, and to the temptation that awaits there: the Götterdämmerung, the fourth and final Ring Cycle safe. If you saw Army of the Dead, you know what happens next. But compared to that movie, this one feels like a Batman prequel devoted entirely to Robin.

The Hollywood Reporter: The film benefits from typically polished German production values, particularly DP Bernhard Jasper’s agile camerawork and bold use of saturated color. This is a handsome film, and although the script isn’t completely airtight and some of the comedy is a tad broad, its sparky sense of fun keeps things ticking along until a coda that connects the story directly to Army of the Dead. Even if this prequel is tonally quite different and abandons the gore, fans of the first film should find it a diverting addition.

IGN: While not without charm, the biggest factors working against Army of Thieves are a confused hybrid of horror and heist genre stories and an approach making it unclear which audience – other than the most ardent of Zack Snyder fans – it’s aimed at. While the idea of building out the before-during-after of a zombie apocalypse is hardly unheard of (heck, AMC has built its entire identity around doing exactly that with The Walking Dead for the last decade-and-change), Snyder’s Army of the Dead may simply not be the best vehicle for it due to a lack of depth to the lore. As a piece of disposable entertainment it did the trick just fine, but holding aloft an array of prequels and sequels may be more than this army can muster. Army of Thieves Movie: Cast, Plot, Release Date – All You Need To Know About the Prequel to Zack Snyder’s Zombie Fest!

Den Of Geek: Army of Thieves isn’t just a showcase for Schweighöfer’s talent as a charming comedic actor but also as a promising director. While his predecessor used some…unusual camera techniques for the original, Schweighöfer goes for something much cleaner this time around, including shots of beautiful European vistas that would feel right at home in a James Bond movie. Some of the action sequences are better than others, but Schweighöfer does deliver a few standout moments, such as a fight scene with Emmanuel in the cavernous depths of a heavily guarded bank.

Army of Thieves is among the growing number of Army of the Dead spinoffs in the works from Zack Snyder, who along with producing partner Deborah Snyder, are also overseeing an anime spinoff, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which will chronicle the origin Dave Bautista's character, Scott Ward, and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas, reported Variety. The movie is slated to release on October 29

