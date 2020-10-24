Los Angeles, Oct 24 (PTI): Veteran Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that he underwent a second heart operation and is now feeling absolutely fine. In a post on Instagram, the 73-year-old actor said he had been given a new aortic valve. "Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," Schwarzenegger said. Arnold Schwarzenegger Birthday Special: 7 Bodybuilding Tips by Seven Times Mr Olympia.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!" he added. The actor also shared photos that showed him giving a thumbs-up from his hospital bed and exploring Cleveland. Arnold Schwarzenegger Accompanied by Pet Donkey Lulu During Workout (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020

In 2018, Schwarzenegger underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally changed in 1997 due to a congenital heart defect. The actor's most recent project was Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth instalment of his long-running Terminator franchise. The film, which reunited him with Linda Hamilton, released in October 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).