Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson has become the latest celebrity to talk about the perils of being famous, and the struggles of being followed around by the paparazzi. The 31-year-old, during an appearance on Paris Hilton's podcast 'This is Paris', spoke about the subject while discussing the recent documentary, Framing Britney Spears. Ashley Benson Shares the Importance of Keeping Her Relationships ‘Private’.

"That's the one reason why I hate being in this industry, because you get unwanted attention. It's funny because when people see in photos, living a normal life, being outside a restaurant or whatever, ‘Oh, they called the paparazzi 'cause they want to be photographed.' It's like dude, I'm actually one of the ones who does not, will never… I always look horrible in these photos," she said on the podcast, as reported by Just Jared. Ashley Benson, G-Eazy Call It Quits After Less Than a Year of Dating.

"Some people do like that stuff. It's just, I like to keep my life private, and I think it's such an invasion of privacy, and especially, you know. Unfortunately, I don't know why they follow me everyday here, but I can't leave my house without getting photographed. It almost causes car wrecks. They go through stop lights and all this stuff, they scream all this horrible stuff at you, and they just bother you to get a reaction," she added.

"It gives me so much anxiety. There's times where I just don't even want to leave my house or feel like I can go on a hike, or do whatever because for whatever reason, they just follow me and want to take my photo. There's so many more famous people that have better stories to tell than me. I'm so not someone you need to be following because it's just boring," she summed up.

