Award-winning actress Saoirse Ronan and her actor husband Jack Lowden are getting ready to welcome their first baby. The exciting news was reported by the Irish Independent, sending fans of the talented couple into a joyful mood. The Ladybird actress recently showed off her baby bump in a black dress at an event alongside the Cannes Film Festival 2025 – the Louis Vuitton Women's Cruise 2026 fashion show. Saoirse and Jack got married in a private ceremony in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 2024, without any announcement or confirmation. But both have spoken out about their fondness and support for each other. Let’s take a look at how their beautiful journey began and led to the heartwarming phase of parenthood. Saoirse Ronan Birthday Special: From Lady Bird to Little Women, 5 Best Performances of the Acclaimed Actress to Check Out!

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden Expecting First Baby - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish Independent (@independent.ie)

2018 – Sparks Fly on Set

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden met for the first time in 2018 on the sets of the film Mary Queen of Scots. Ronan acted as Mary with Lowden acting as her second husband, Lord Darnley. You could tell they worked great together on screen, and those sparks soon turned real.

Saoirse and Jack – Growing Closer, Quietly

While they kept their relationship private for some time, Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden were often spotted together. Over the years, both have spoken highly of each other. Jack once called Saoirse a “force of nature”, and Saoirse has said Jack is her “voice of reason” and a calming presence.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden’s Secret Wedding

In 2024, Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden tied the knot in a secret wedding in Edinburgh. However, the couple has not announced it in the media or confirmed it. The previous year, Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden worked together on The Outrun, a film they both co-wrote and starred in. This project brought them even closer, blending their personal and professional lives beautifully.

Life Between London & Ireland

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden now call a warm home in Islington, north London, home. When they want to get away from NYC in the US, they head to Saoirse’s seaside cottage in Ballydehob, West Cork, and live more privately. Saoirse Ronan Birthday: A Red Carpet Chameleon Embracing Elegance and Individuality at Every Turn (View Pics).

Saoirse Ronan Baby Bump

A lot of fans noticed a baby was coming because Saoirse showed up at the Louis Vuitton Women's Cruise 2026 fashion show in an outfit that seemed to hint at her having a baby bump. Quickly after, someone close to the couple confirmed to Irish Independent that they were expecting a baby.

Saoirse Ronan Shows Off Baby Bump at Fashion Event - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by saoirse ronan source (@saoirseuronans)

Saoirse has shared in past interviews that she’s always dreamt of having a family. In 2023, she told British Vogue, “I’ve always wanted marriage and children.” Now, that dream is coming true.

As Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden get ready to become parents, fans everywhere are celebrating their milestone. This new chapter in their love story has the adorable duo taking a step into the world of parenthood.

