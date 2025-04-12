Famous People Born on April 12: April 12 marks the birthdays of several notable figures across various fields. In the entertainment industry, acclaimed actress Saoirse Ronan, known for her roles in Lady Bird and Little Women, celebrates her birthday. Television personalities David Letterman and Ed O'Neill, recognised for their contributions to late-night hosting and sitcoms, respectively, also share this birth date. In the realm of music, Brendon Urie, the lead vocalist of Panic! at the Disco, was born on this day. The literary world remembers Tom Clancy, the author famed for his espionage novels. Additionally, jazz legend Herbie Hancock, whose innovative work has left a lasting impact on the genre, celebrates his birthday on April 12. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Famous April 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Tulsi Gabbard Saoirse Ronan Claire Danes Jennifer Morrison Andy García Ed O'Neill David Letterman Jacob Zuma Vinoo Mankad (12 April 1917 - 21 August 1978) Ulka Gupta Aashiq Abu Sumitra Mahajan Bejoy Nambiar

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on April 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).