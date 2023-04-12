One of the best young talents in industry, Saoirse Ronan has constantly raised the bar high. Whenever you see a movie starring her, you know one thing is for certain that she will deliver one of the best performances you have ever seen in your life. Characters that go through moments that act as defining traits and provide for a rewarding experience, she has mastered the art of delivering something greater. Brooklyn Star Saoirse Ronan Regrets Missing Out on School Life, Says ‘I Was Home-Schooled but I Still Have Friends from Childhood’.

If it is that teenage angst and growing pains many of us deal with or it is being in a period piece and providing a complicated look into the life of one – Saoirse always delivers. So, to celebrate Saoirse Ronan’s 29th birthday, here are five of her best performances that you definitely need to check out.

Mary (Mary Queen of Scots)

Ronan portraying a historical figure was actually one of the best things you will ever see. Portraying Mary, the Queen of Scots in the movie, Ronan’s take on the royal highness was certainly interesting. Focusing on her trying to overthrow her sister as the Queen of London, the film does pack in many historical inaccuracies, but Ronan’s performance makes up for the most of it.

Ellis Lacey (Brooklyn)

Playing the role of an immigrant who travels to Brooklyn in the early 1950s, Ronan’s portrayal of Ellis was wonderful. A performance that captures that fish-out-of-the-water feeling while still bringing in conflicting elements, Ronan succeeds in providing a character that has to constantly make tough decisions.

Briony Tallis (Atonement)

While her role was very limited in the movie, Saoirse still made the best out of it by portraying the young Briony. Wanting to be an aspiring novelist, there is a passionate and a very emotional element to her that Ronan coveys really well. It doesn’t only make her performance great, but also compliments that of Romola Garai as well who portrays the elder Briony.

Jo March (Little Women)

Saoirse Ronan in a period piece – name a better duo. In a stacked cast, Saoirse was still able to stand out so well in Little Women. Playing the role of Jo, a character that has been interpreted on screen many times, Ronan succeeded in providing a new take on her that felt fresh. Jo is someone who is endearing, smart and completely devotes herself to family, and Ronan was able to capture that essence very well.

Christine McPherson (Lady Bird)

Coming-of-age movies have a charm of their own, and Saoirse's portrayal of Christine in Lady Bird carried that charm ten-fold. Her best work yet, McPherson is a complicated character dealing with a lot of teenage angst, and it brings about this feeling of relatability that makes so much of Ronan's performance count. If you want to check out Ronan at her best, then Lady Bird is for you.

Only 29 and already has an impressive filmography, Saoirse Ronan is a gifted star throughout and we can’t wait to see what she does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

