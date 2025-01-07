The Golden Globe Awards held yesterday showcased a significant shift in fashion trends that are anticipated for this year. The era of understated luxury appears to be fading, giving way to a more vibrant and daring aesthetic. This year’s fashion scene is likely to be characterized by an explosion of boldness and extravagance, where statement pieces and eye-catching accessories take centre stage. Expect to see an abundance of bling, vibrant colours, and dramatic silhouettes that embody the essence of power dressing. This shift signals a powerful resurgence of fashion as a form of self-expression, with individuals embracing their style and making bold sartorial choices that demand attention. Golden Globes 2025 Turns Date Night for Celebrity Couples.

Colman Domingo, Cooper Koch, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Goldblum (Photo Credits: File Image)

Boys with Brooches & Bows

Who else found it super chic to see boys rocking brooches and bows at the Golden Globes? Colman Domingo stole the spotlight in a Valentino suit paired with stunning Boucheron jewelry and a checkered bow scarf with black tassels, earning himself a spot among the best-dressed men of the night. Glen Powell looked exceptionally dapper in a custom Giorgio Armani suit, David Yurman jewelry, and Oliver Peoples sunglasses—though we couldn't help but miss his adorable pet, Brisket, by his side. Andrew Garfield turned heads in an army green Gucci suit, accessorized with David Yurman jewelry and a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch, truly embodying a "woohoo slay" moment on the red carpet. Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet Fashion Moments.

Glen Powell, Jeremy Strong, Jack Lowden, Eddie Redmayne (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jeremy Strong went for a striking look in a light green Loro Piana ensemble, complete with a bucket hat, Richard Mille watches, and Jacques Marie Mage glasses, perfectly reflecting the boldness of quiet luxury. Cooper Koch accentuated his Armani suit with a brooch from Tiffany & Co., proving we definitely need more of that. Meanwhile, Adam Brody donned an all-Prada dark green outfit, punctuated by a white rose. Eddie Redmayne opted for a checkered Valentino suit, while Jack Lowden showed up in a deep blue Dior tuxedo complete with a brooch and an Omega watch. Daniel Craig couldn’t resist his Bond charm in a sleek black Armani suit matched with liquid sunglasses. Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Leighton Meester and Others, Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 82nd Award Ceremony.

And let’s not forget heartthrob Timothée Chalamet, who dazzled in Tom Ford, offering a quirky nod to Bob Dylan. Yet, when Dwayne Johnson stepped onto the stage in a lavender Dolce & Gabbana suit, featuring a diamond brooch and necklace, it was clear that the era of quiet was officially behind us. Adrian Brody took things a notch higher in a three-piece Thom Brown ensemble, showcasing an elaborate crystal brooch designed by his best friend’s stylist, making a bold statement in the world of fashion. Last but not least, Jeff Goldblum turned heads in a duck egg blue Amiri blazer, complete with a bejeweled pin ribbon tie and not one, not two, but three brooches.

Is loud luxury the new quiet luxury?

Absolutely. Fashion experts seem to think so. As one trend fades, another—often its opposite—emerges to take its place. We’ve seen this shift earlier this year when the “mob wife” trend burst onto the scene as a direct counter to the “clean girl” aesthetic. Seeing this reflected in the data is fascinating. So, instead of pretending our fashion is all about being “quiet,” could we be stepping into an era of unapologetically loud fashion? What do you think?

