Superman marks the first film in the newly revamped DC Universe, creatively overseen by James Gunn, who also directs the new movie. Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, the movie features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, alongside a vast supporting cast including Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner/Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Mikaela Hoover (Cat Grant), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr), and Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord). ‘Superman’: Krypto the Dog Playfully Steals Our Hearts in This New Footage From James Gunn’s Film Showcased at CinemaCon 2025 (Watch Video).

Set for theatrical release worldwide on July 11, 2025, Superman held its world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 7, 2025. With the embargo now lifted, early audience reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with many hailing it as a major triumph for the DC Universe - a thrilling and heartfelt portrayal of the iconic hero.

Praise has centred on James Gunn’s direction, standout performances (particularly Corenswet’s Superman, Hoult’s Lex Luthor, and Brosnahan’s Lois Lane), and the film’s deft balance of action, humour, and emotional depth.

What Early Reactions Are Saying About 'Superman'

'Fun, Joyous, and Comic-y'

'SUPERMAN Is a Blast'

'Triumph for the New DC Universe'

'Greatest Superman Movie of All Time'

'Perfect Superhero Movie'

'Powerful and Promising Start to the New DCU'

'Awe-Inspiring'

That said, we’d advise readers not to take these early reactions at face value and to wait for full reviews. There have been instances - as recently as last week’s Jurassic World Rebirth - where initial hype didn’t align with critical reception. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Movie Review: Thrills Aplenty in Scarlett Johansson’s Dino Adventure, but Spark Has Long Gone Fossilised!

Superman reportedly carries a budget of USD 200 million and will need to surpass USD 500 million globally to break even. Its biggest box-office competitor remains Jurassic World Rebirth, which is still performing strongly, while Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives on June 25.

