Superman marks the first film in the newly revamped DC Universe, creatively overseen by James Gunn, who also directs the new movie. Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, the movie features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, alongside a vast supporting cast including Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner/Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Mikaela Hoover (Cat Grant), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr), and Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord). ‘Superman’: Krypto the Dog Playfully Steals Our Hearts in This New Footage From James Gunn’s Film Showcased at CinemaCon 2025 (Watch Video).

Set for theatrical release worldwide on July 11, 2025, Superman held its world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 7, 2025. With the embargo now lifted, early audience reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with many hailing it as a major triumph for the DC Universe - a thrilling and heartfelt portrayal of the iconic hero.

Praise has centred on James Gunn’s direction, standout performances (particularly Corenswet’s Superman, Hoult’s Lex Luthor, and Brosnahan’s Lois Lane), and the film’s deft balance of action, humour, and emotional depth.

What Early Reactions Are Saying About 'Superman'

'Fun, Joyous, and Comic-y'

I absolutely loved Superman. James Gunn managed to make this my favorite incarnation of the Man of Steel. Hopeful, kind, a little dorky, and with a belief in the best of us, he’s the hero we need right now. Fun, joyous, and comic-y. Adored it.@Superman #Superman #SupermanMovie pic.twitter.com/sDU4BvHmUk — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) July 8, 2025

'SUPERMAN Is a Blast'

SUPERMAN is a blast! James Gunn literally put a comic book on-screen. It's not perfect and has some flaws, but well worth your time. Mr. Terrific & Jimmy Olsen are the MVPs. #Superman #LookUp #SupermanMovie pic.twitter.com/bdUB1Dfmmc — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) July 8, 2025

'Triumph for the New DC Universe'

#Superman is a triumph for the new #DC Universe. It’s a comic book brought to beautiful live-action life,brimming with hope & fulfillment. It actually elicited tears of joy from me. This #SupermanMovie is for everyone. #DavidCorenswet was born for Superman & #ClarkKent.Loved it. pic.twitter.com/Ml70PzXCDF — Movies Scoops (@MoviesScoops) July 8, 2025

'Greatest Superman Movie of All Time'

#Superman made me believe that a man can fly again. It can't be overstated. Corenswet and Brosnahan are perfectly cast. Hoult as Luthor is an all timer that stands out above all previous iterations. All due respect to '78, this is the greatest Superman movie of all time. 5/5 pic.twitter.com/CTl0AQQFTK — MaceAhWindu 🇵🇸 (@MaceAhWindu) July 8, 2025

'Perfect Superhero Movie'

James Gunn’s #Superman is the perfect superhero movie and a terrific start for the new DC Studios. It’s big, bright, exciting, full of hope & it never loses its sense of wonder. Watching it felt like ripping open a comic book & feasting on its wild, chaotic imagination. Loved it!… pic.twitter.com/SfvZOAT1Mg — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 8, 2025

'Powerful and Promising Start to the New DCU'

#Superman perfectly understands what it means to be human. It’s a powerful and promising start to the new DCU. The film moves you by revealing the heart behind the cape. David is phenomenal but a huge highlight is how Nicholas Hoult delivers a phenomenal Lex Luthor — cold,… pic.twitter.com/dRhVLHPTy1 — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) July 8, 2025

'Awe-Inspiring'

#Superman is everything I wanted it to be, & a million things more. It is truly awe-inspiring, both as a DC fan who has longed to see this universe onscreen in such a loving & unique way, & just as a hopeful person. The superhero myth is not the same after this, for the better. pic.twitter.com/7qAJRCbUIw — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) July 8, 2025

That said, we’d advise readers not to take these early reactions at face value and to wait for full reviews. There have been instances - as recently as last week’s Jurassic World Rebirth - where initial hype didn’t align with critical reception. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Movie Review: Thrills Aplenty in Scarlett Johansson’s Dino Adventure, but Spark Has Long Gone Fossilised!

Superman reportedly carries a budget of USD 200 million and will need to surpass USD 500 million globally to break even. Its biggest box-office competitor remains Jurassic World Rebirth, which is still performing strongly, while Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives on June 25.

