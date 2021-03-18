Zack Snyder’s Justice League Movie Review: It’s been a long uphill battle for those who have waited to see Zack Snyder’s vision for Justice League finally realised after it was taken away from him at the start of 2017. A cut once deemed mythical is now in front of our eyes to be feasted upon in all of its 4-hour epic glory. The trilogy of Snyder films that started in 2013 with Man of Steel has seen to its conclusion - albeit it ends on a cliffhanger, the conclusion still proves to be an Amazing one. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Review: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot’s DC Superhero Film Invites Positive Reactions From Critics!

The plot in the Snyder Cut feels so fleshed out because of the 4-hour-runtime, and a lot of things make sense because the story isn’t restricted by the duration, which plagued the 2017 film. Every character feels fleshed out, with you getting to know their backgrounds and history and you end up caring about them. All these lead to the plot actually being more coherent, more hopeful and therefore, more optimistic.

At the bottom of it, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is all about coming together and fighting for something that you care about and having a purpose in life. Batman having the purpose of getting the team together, Wonder Woman having the purpose of fighting for Themyscira and avenging her Amazonian sisters, the Flash having the purpose to prove that his dad is innocent, Aquaman having the purpose of rebellion because he was cast out of his homeland. And of course the heart of the film, Cyborg, who is fighting to prove that he is human after all by mending his relationship with his dad. Every character is played wonderfully and brought to life by the talented actors who are in the roles. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Other DC Superheroes Team Up for Some Action, Joker Adds Hint of Evil (Watch Video).

No one over here feels useless like they did in the previous cut. Especially the characters of Flash and Cyborg are the standouts of the film. Flash has one of the most epic sequences that I have ever experienced in any superhero movie and Cyborg has the most heartfelt plot of them all. The emotional trauma of the character is flawlessly portrayed by Ray Fisher and you feel for his character the most. His arc, the weakest in the previous version, stands among the strongest in the Snyder Cut.

Superman is amazing as well, as he comes full circle with his arc that started out in Man of Steel and now seeing him in the black suit is just the cherry on the top. As a comic book fan, this is everything I could ask for in a Justice League movie, still can’t believe that Warner Brothers would cut and change so much of it.

Things aren’t only bright on the heroes side, but even the villains feel so much better this time around. The redesign of Steppenwolf makes him so much better and he actually feels menacing rather than a chit-chatting alien you saw in the previous cut. Voiced by Ciaran Hinds, this time around his purpose is more defined, having to see him desperately fight for Darkseid’s approval. He doesn’t feel like a one-note character with the purpose of world domination. Even though he doesn’t have that much of a role in the movie it’s still great to see Darkseid in a live-action movie.

Check Out The Trailer:

Even the technical aspects like the cinematography, the sound design and the soundtrack are so amazing. Every scene is framed to look like a painting which is just further bolstered up by Junkie XL’s bombastic soundtrack. Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Here’s How and Where You Can Watch DC’s Epic Movie Online in India From March 18!

While there is a lot of positives, I do have a bit of qualm with the film. While the 4-hour runtime helps with fleshing out the plot and the characters, I feel they could have excised some of the exposition in the film, which is in plenty. Slow-motion, a Snyder trademark, was also overused and it just slowed things down a lot. I also feel that the Snyder Cut wouldn’t really be that accessible for those who don’t have much knowledge about the comics and would be lost half the time because of the references that are being thrown around. But then isn't this cut purely for the DC fans?

Yay

- The Actors, with Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller standing out

- The Technical Aspects

- More Coherence in the Plot With More Fleshed Out Characters

Nay

- Deserves More Editing

- Overuse of Alo-Mo

- Feels Strictly Pandering to DC Fans

Final thoughts

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is nearly everything a DC fan could have expected from what they want to see in JL team-up. Seeing the battle that Snyder had to go through to get his film released makes it all the more worth it. Like Jor El said in Man of Steel ,“They will join you in the sun”, yes, yes we have joined Snyder in the sun and it’s all worth it for what we got in the end. The fanboy in me is so happy that I can even claim that this is the best DC film since 2013’s Man of Steel. (Contributed by Rohit Rajput)

Rating: 4.0

