Zimbabwean-American actor Danai Gurira will be returning as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje, in Ryan Coogler's upcoming 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. She is also reported to be reprising the character in an origin spinoff series for Disney+. Deadline reported that Disney hasn't confirmed the news of casting the 43-year-old actor in the series yet. Eternals First Footage, Title Reveals of The Marvels, Black Panther Wakanda Forever Shown in Marvel Studios' Special Phase 4 Reel (Watch Video).

However, it would not come as a shock if Gurira also stars in the Wakanda series which Coogler is developing for Disney+. Earlier Deadline reported about the new show when the filmmaker and his Proximity Media signed a five-year overall exclusive TV deal with the studio. Eternals, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, Fantastic 4, The Marvels - Details of Every Marvel Phase 4 Film Revealed in the Sizzle Reel.

Recently, 'Black Panther' star Florence Kasumba returned as her 'Black Panther' character Ayo, another member of the Dora Milaje, in Disney+'s 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.' 'Wakanda Forever' is scheduled to hit theatres on July 8, 2022.

