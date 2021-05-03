Marvel Studios released the very first Eternals footage, teasing fans with the initial look of the upcoming MCU. After wrapping up Phase 3, the latest Phase 4 reel shows a glimpse of The Marvels, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, Black Widow and it's sure to make every fan of MCU happy. Have a look.

Watch the Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)