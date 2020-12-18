The year 2020 may be bad for the rest of the world, but it is also the year that turned Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt into an Oscar Winner. Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor for his role of a stunt-man Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. He beat heavyweights like Al Pacino and Joe Pesci to nab the award, which is to sawy how awesome he was in the film. Truly well-deserved, when you look at this body of work. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Movie Review: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt Indulge in a Zany Bromance in Quentin Tarantino’s Darkly Delightful Ode to Cinema.

Brad Pitt is not someone who just relies on his hunky looks to sail past through blockbuster cinema. He may have done lead roles in entertainers and he also excelled in indie flicks. But in this special feature to celebrate the Oscar winner's scene-stealing acts in more supporting roles and cameos, while also wishing a very Happy 57th Birthday.

Thelma & Louise

Brad Pitt in Thelma and Louise

Brad Pitt had a scene-stealing turn as JD in this road trip thriller, a thief who manages to charm one of the two female protagonist, hitches a ride and manages to be his admirer, before stealing off her belongings. A little trivia, Billy Baldwin was earlier selected for the role before Pitt made it his own.

True Romance

Brad Pitt in True Romance

Tony Scott's dark romantic crime thriller, scripted by Quentin Tarantino, has plenty of good actors in memorable characters. And despite his small role, Pitt manages to shine through and through as the roommate of the hero's friend, who is perennially stoned!

12 Monkeys

Brad Pitt in 12 Monkeys

The twisted sci-fi thriller features Bruce Willis who is sent from the future to the past to find the reason for the pandemic that destroyed most of humanity and prevent it from happening. The suspicion falls on Pitt's lunatic young man, but it turns out that he is merely some crazy animal activist. Even though he isn't the real antagonist, Pitt dominate the screen with his antics.

FRIENDS

Brad Pitt in FRIENDS

How can you forget one of the most Thanksgiving episodes from the iconic sitcom, featuring one of its best cameos? Pitt's casting in the episode had a meta twist since he was then married to his ex Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel. and yet was supposed to hate her. Every single scene he was in was a riot, and we can never forget how he utters, "More YAM!" Brad Pitt Birthday: From a Charcoal Coloured Suit to a Black Tuxedo – 5 of the Hottest Red Carpet Appearance Made by the Star.

Burn After Reading

Brad Pitt in Burn After Reading

In one of his best performances that is a far cry from his macho image, Brad Pitt plays a gym trainer who gets caught in a CIA conspiracy thanks to his own greed. The Coen Brothers' black comedy offers Pitt to polish his comic chops and use them for a scene-stealing act, till it was abruptly ended by a memorable, but a hilariously unexpected OTT death sequence!

Happy Feet Two

Brad Pitt in Happy Feet Two

Happy Feet Two might be a disappointing sequel, but it has some positives, one of them being a hilarious two-character act featuring a gay krill couple! Matt Damon and Brad Pitt play the krill couple who wants to adopt a baby, because of course, they can't have one, resulting in some truly fun (but poignant) moments and an entertaining (voice) camaraderie between Damon and Pitt.

Deadpool 2

Brad Pitt in Deadpool 2

Even if it was just for a split second, Pitt's unexpected cameo as an invisible mutant made it one of the most-talked about aspects in this superhero comedy, that is filled with more such fun Easter Eggs and unexpected cameos (including that of Damon's).

