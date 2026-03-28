In a potential turning point for one of Hollywood’s most contentious legal battles, reports indicate that Brad Pitt is seeking a compromise to end his decade-long courtroom war with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The move marks a shift in strategy for the actor, who has been embroiled in litigation over their shared French estate and winery, Chateau Miraval, since the couple’s high-profile split in 2016.

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Winery Battle Continues

While the couple finalized their divorce in late 2024, the dispute over the USD 500 million Chateau Miraval estate remains the final tie binding the former "Brangelina." The conflict intensified in 2021 when Jolie sold her 50% stake in the winery to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler’s Stoli Group for an estimated USD 67 million. Pitt filed suit in 2022, alleging that Jolie breached a "mutual understanding" that neither would sell their interest without the other’s consent. Jolie’s legal team has countered, claiming no such agreement existed and accusing Pitt of using the litigation as a vindictive tool to control her.

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Legal Battle Heads to 2027 Trial

Despite ongoing talk of a truce, the legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues to intensify, with the case entering a high-stakes discovery phase as of March 2026. On March 17, Pitt’s legal team filed a motion to compel businessman Yuri Shefler to appear for a remote deposition, arguing he played a central role in the disputed 2021 sale. In a significant procedural win for Pitt, a judge also ordered Jolie to hand over 22 private, unredacted documents and communications related to the transaction. While sources claim Pitt is eager to settle the dispute before the end of 2026 to safeguard his reputation and family legacy, a tentative trial date has been set for February 1, 2027, with insiders noting that both sides are facing mounting legal costs and growing public fatigue over the prolonged battle.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Move On Amid Legal Battle

The legal battle persists even as the two stars' professional lives move in different directions. Pitt is currently enjoying a career surge following his 2025 racing epic and is reportedly filming a new drama, The Riders, in Greece. He has been spotted frequently with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, with whom he now lives. While rumours of a European wedding have circulated, sources close to the couple suggest they are content with their "drama-free" relationship and have no immediate plans to marry. Conversely, Jolie has focused on more intimate, arthouse projects like the biopic Maria. While she remains estranged from Pitt, sources indicate her primary focus continues to be the well-being of their six children Maddox (24), Pax (22), Zahara (21), Shiloh (19), and twins Knox and Vivienne (17).

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).