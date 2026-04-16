As Shiloh Jolie transitions into a new chapter of her professional life with her music video debut, her personal life has become a major talking point for fans worldwide. The 19-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has recently been linked to fellow dancer Keoni Rose, following a series of close public appearances in Los Angeles. Angelina Jolie Leaving Hollywood? Actress Plans To Sell Los Angeles Home and Move Abroad With Her Children.

Shiloh Jolie Dating Keoni Rose - See Post

(Photo Credit: HOLA)

Shiloh Jolie and Keoni Rose Spark Dating Buzz

Speculation regarding Shiloh and Keoni Rose intensified after the pair was spotted celebrating Shiloh’s 19th birthday in late May. The duo turned heads during a high-end shopping trip at Isabel Marant in Los Angeles, sporting matching oversized fashion ensembles. While the two have been frequent companions at dance studios and social outings, neither Shiloh nor Keoni has officially confirmed a romantic relationship. To many insiders, their bond appears rooted in their shared passion for professional dance and performance art.

Who Is Keoni Rose?

Keoni Rose is an accomplished performer with a diverse creative background that closely aligns with emerging talent trends. Based in Los Angeles, she trained at the prestigious VAM Studios School of Dance in Seattle, mastering multiple styles including hip-hop, ballet, tap, and contemporary. Beyond dance, Keoni has built a strong presence in modelling, walking the runway at Seattle Fashion Week. Currently represented by Movement Talent Agency, she is set to further elevate her career with an upcoming performance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2026, marking a significant milestone in her artistic journey.

Shiloh Jolie Debuts in K-Pop MV With Dayoung

While her personal life makes headlines, Shiloh is currently dominating the charts with her professional debut in the music industry. On April 7, 2026, she appeared in the music video for What’s a Girl to Do by K-Pop sensation Dayoung. The collaboration showcased Shiloh’s years of training at the Movement Lifestyle Studio in Burbank, proving she is carving out a distinct identity separate from her famous parents' acting legacies. Brad Pitt Seeks Truce in Angelina Jolie Winery Lawsuit; Is the Miraval Battle Finally Ending?

Shiloh Drops Pitt, Becomes Shiloh Jolie

Shiloh’s journey toward independence was marked by a significant personal decision in late 2024. Having previously used the surname Jolie-Pitt, she legally dropped Pitt to become Shiloh Jolie. The move was reportedly a difficult one for her father, Brad Pitt, with sources close to the actor stating he remains deeply saddened by the distance between him and his children. For Shiloh, however, the change appears to be part of a broader effort to define herself on her own terms as she enters adulthood. The name "Shiloh" holds deep sentimental value for Angelina Jolie. In a past interview, Angelina revealed that her parents had planned to name their first child Shiloh Baptist, but the pregnancy unfortunately ended in a miscarriage. Angelina had used the name as a pseudonym in hotels for years before eventually bestowing it upon her daughter as a tribute to her family's history.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).