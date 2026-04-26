Nearly three decades after its theatrical debut, director Barry Levinson is revisiting the polarised reception of his 1996 legal crime drama, Sleepers. As the film prepares for a high-definition 4K and Blu-ray release, the filmmaker expressed his long-standing confusion over why the project was labelled "controversial" upon its initial release.

Barry Levinson on ‘Sleepers’ Controversy

Based on Lorenzo Carcaterra’s book, Sleepers follows four boys from Hell’s Kitchen whose lives are shattered by sexual and physical abuse at a reform school. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Levinson questioned the "noise" that surrounded the film’s claim of being based on a true story. “Why does a film get caught in this cycle of whether something happened or didn’t happen? It’s a story. It wasn’t the craziest, weirdest thing you’ve ever imagined,” Levinson noted. He argued that the preoccupation with authenticating the events often distracted audiences from the emotional weight of the piece itself.

'Sleepers' Priest Scene Sparks Debate

A major flashpoint for critics in 1996 was the character of Father Bobby, played by Robert De Niro. In the film’s climax, the priest provides a false alibi in court to protect the protagonists, who had murdered one of their former abusers. At the time, religious groups and some critics argued that a "Father of the Church" would never commit perjury. Levinson dismissed these criticisms as missing the broader narrative arc, stating, “(It) got caught up in whether or not a priest would ever lie on the stand. You can certainly have that, but that’s not the point of the movie. It was a much broader piece than that.”

'Sleepers' Returns With 4K Upgrade

Despite the initial "mixed" reviews, Sleepers remains a significant entry in 90s cinema, largely due to its powerhouse ensemble cast. Alongside De Niro, the film featured Brad Pitt, Kevin Bacon, Dustin Hoffman, Jason Patric and Minnie Driver, with early career performances from Billy Crudup and the late Brad Renfro. The film’s upcoming 4K restoration is expected to bring a renewed focus to its gritty cinematography and the disturbing themes of systemic failure and vigilante justice. For Levinson, the passage of time has only reinforced his belief that the film was judged more for its subject matter than its storytelling merit.

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