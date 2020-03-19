Brie Larson to Get Top Billing in Marvel Like her More Established Male Co-stars

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is here to stay, no matter how much you hate her or her character. The actress probably invited the wrath of haters for her comment on being sick with getting interviewed by 'white dudes'. A certain section of Marvel fans even started a petition to replace her as Captain Marvel but obviously, it didn't yield any good result. The actress is continuing her contract with the production house and she could even replace Chris Evans' Captain America as the team's new leader in Avengers 5. Captain Marvel 2 Update: Brie Larson's Superhero Film to Be Scripted by WandaVision Writer, the Sequel May Hit the Screens in 2022.

And while Larson is getting promoted in reel-life, carrying forward the mantle of being the group leader of superheroes, her paycheck is also supposed to taste the same success. As per reports in We Got This Covered, the actress will get top billing in Marvel like her most established male co-stars. Larson had a discussion with the executives at Marvel where she put forward her demand of equal-pay and they willingly agreed. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange or Brie Larson's Captain Marvel May Join Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3.

With Iron Man and Captain America out of the picture, Captain Marvel seems like the obvious choice for the team's next big leader. Considering the next batch of superheroes in Avengers 5 could be some fresh faces along with the older ones, Larson's character was chosen as someone who can gel well with all. Now, we did see the way she interacted with Peter Parker in Avengers: Endgame, right? It was sweet if nothing else.